Kim Kardashian’s long black dress at a dinner with Demi Moore: where to buy the same practical outfit that will fit any figure

Kim Kardashian has a new life. We think you all know who she is now allegedly dating (if not, with the “SNL Prince” comedian Pete Davidson, who has already been dubbed the main ladies’ man of Hollywood, because before Kim he was engaged to Ariana Grande, met with Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley , Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dinevor). And now everyone regularly discusses each new outlet of this unexpected tandem.

And Kardashian is not hiding: he goes on dates with Pete, does not let go of his hand in front of the paparazzi cameras and with all his appearance shows that Davidson is really funny – Kim is always fun with him. But the star does not forget to socialize outside the new novel. The other day, for example, I had dinner with Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis in Los Angeles (and her favorite) restaurant Nobu (Amber Valletta was also spotted there, who may have dined with them). And Kim – who has not changed recently Balenciaga Demna Gvasalia and his catsuits – chose an extremely practical look: a long black dress and high leather gloves.

Kim Kardashian, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore and Amber Valletta at Nobu, November 2021 Photo: Legion-Media

This dress is also Balenciaga. But we love it because it’s a rare piece of Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe that will fit any figure. Ankle-length, versatile color and laconic silhouette seem to hint: this will not hurt you either. So we have collected similar options.

