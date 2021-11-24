Kinchev refused to change his attitude towards vaccination. He says that he has already passed the “red zone”

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-24/kinchev_otkazalsya_menyat_otnoshenie_k_vakcinacii_govorit_chto_krasnuyu_zonu_uzhe_sam_proshel https://www.znak.com/2021-11-24/kinchev_otkazalsya_menyat_otnoshenie_k_vakcinacii_govorit_chto_krasnuyu_zonu_uzhe_sam_proshel 2021.11.24

The leader of the rock group “Alisa” Konstantin Kinchev in his Instagram responded to an open letter from the heads of “covid” hospitals, which were addressed to him and 11 other social, cultural and political leaders. Rocker said he would not change his attitude towards vaccinations.

Anton Belitsky / Russian Look

“Dear doctors! Thank you for the invitation, but the fact is that I spent more than a month in the intensive care unit of the “red zone” and I know firsthand what is happening there. The doctors saved me, a deep bow to the specialized specialists, ”said the musician.

Kinchev also said that he is not going to change his attitude towards vaccination against COVID-19, because citizens are divided into several groups. “I will not change my opinions on the division of people into“ clean ”and“ unclean ”. There is also a relationship to compulsory medical procedures. Assignment of a trademark [QR-кода] I consider it a crime to people, ”added the leader of the rock group“ Alisa ”.

Earlier, Znak.com wrote that the chief doctors of 11 Russian covid hospitals, located from Moscow to Khanty-Mansiysk, wrote an open letter to opponents of vaccination against coronavirus, including politicians, musicians, actors and public figures. Doctors suggested that anti-axers visit the “red zones” personally and change their minds.

Among the signatories are the chief physician of Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, the chief physician of the Botkin hospital in St. Petersburg Denis Gusev, heads of hospitals in Samara, Sochi, Krasnodar, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Komi.