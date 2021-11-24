Kristen Stewart became engaged to screenwriter Dylan Mayer

It looks like we’ll see another stellar wedding soon. The main character of the saga “Twilight” announced her engagement to her girlfriend after two years of relationship

For the first time, Kristen and Dylan met back in 2012, but began dating only seven years later. / Photo: instagram screenshot / spillzdylz

31-year-old Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in the movie “Spencer”, received a marriage proposal from the writer and her girlfriend Dylan Mayer.

Kristen revealed on The Howard Stein Show that I was looking forward to this recognition… In the end, she waited and is now in seventh heaven.

Already two years old girls are dating and actively spend time together. A year ago, Kristen hinted that she did not mind formalizing the relationship.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Mayer / Photo: instagram screenshot / spillzdylz

By the way, at the beginning of this relationship, the actress said that she wanted to propose herself. However, she later changed her mind and waited for her to be confessed.

I wanted to be proposed to me. Therefore, I think that I have formulated my desire very clearly. She (Mayer – Ed.) Did a great job with it. We get married. This is actually happening, – shared the star.

Kristen has not yet revealed the details of the upcoming marriage and the date of the wedding. Therefore, fans can only guess.

Stewart also recalled that I first saw my beloved Dylan back in 2013, but their paths missed each other.

In 2019, the girls met again at one of the parties. According to Kristen, then she realized that Dylan was her destiny. And already two weeks after the meeting the actress told the screenwriter about her feelings… And so their romance began.

Stewart and Mayer / Photo: instagram screenshot / spillzdylz

It is known that Dylan Meyer – Co-writer and executive producer of the film “XOXO”. She also wrote Miss 2059 and the short films Loose Ends and Rock Bottom.

Dylan Mayer / Photo: instagram screenshot / spillzdylz

Recall that Kristen had an affair with Robert Pattinson – a colleague on “Twilight”. However, the couple broke up in 2012, which shocked fans.

After a loud break, Stewart began to be noticed in the company of girls. The actress had affairs with famous models, in particular with Stella Maxwell – their relationship lasted two years.

In 2016, the American actress came out and began to speak openly about her sexual orientation and love for women.

