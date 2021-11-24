Kristen Stewart first came out after announcing her engagement to her sweetheart

Kristen Stewart is the main newsmaker of recent days. Since Tuesday, when she confessed in an interview with radio host Howard Stern that she is marrying screenwriter Dylan Meyer, journalists and paparazzi have been on her heels. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old actress was seen in the company of her 33-year-old bride as she exited the Directors Guild of America in New York. And yesterday she took part in the filming of the new edition of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Kristen came to the shooting in a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a beige trench coat, and she entered the frame in a completely different way. She wore a black lace bustier top, a short black and white tweed jacket, and Chanel wide leg pants in a black and pink check.

Host Jimmy Fallon hurried to congratulate Kristen on the engagement, to which she said “thank you”, threw up her hands and added:

It was as if I took the ball out of bounds and won!

True, after that Kristen complained that she had no idea how difficult it is to be with someone and sometimes agree to do something that your partner wants.

This is how it works! This is a relationship, – the presenter joked.

The actress also said that she now has someone to discuss “family” problems with – Jimmy himself has been married since 2007.

Recall that Kristen Stewart got along with an old friend, whom she has known for more than eight years, – Dylan Meyer – a little over two years ago. For the first time, Stewart was caught in the company of a screenwriter. in August 2019. Their relationship after a party with mutual friends developed rapidly, and after two weeks the actress confessed her feelings to her. ANDperformer of the role of Princess Diana in one of the most anticipated films of this year “Spencer” she spoke more than once about the desire to get married, and the media have already written about their wedding. This July paparazzi photographed Kristen with a ring, similar to the engagement ring, on the left hand and concluded that she was married. When Dylan proposed to her, it is not specified, possibly just in the summer.