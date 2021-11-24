Kristen Stewart flashed her lingerie in public

Actress Kristen Stewart attended the 11th annual Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, The Premiere Luxury and Lifestyle Publication in Los Angeles.

To enter the red carpet, the star chose a laconic lace mini dress from Stella McCartney, an ecological brand that, by the way, is loved by members of the British royal family. Kristen Stewart recently played the role of Princess Diana in Spencer. The outfit from the Spring-Summer 2021 collection is made from patchwork lace left over from previous seasons.

Black underwear was visible from under the lace dress. Kristen complements the look with heeled sandals from Dolce & Gabbana, and also did a very rich eye makeup in a silver gray color. The actress’s blonde hair was pulled back with a barrette, and a curled strand fell in front of her.

Kristen Stewart / Getty Images

Kristen Stewart also appeared at The Contenders Film at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, where she arrived in a brown plaid suit and rough boots. The actress does not like shoes with heels, and this is noticeable, although from time to time she has to wear them for social events.

Kristen Stewart / Getty Images

By the way, Kristen recently had one more public exit, where she appeared practically in shorts.

Kristen Stewart / Getty Images

