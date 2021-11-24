Kylie Jenner defends Travis Scott after stampede at concert

Houston, November 8. Actress Kylie Jenner spoke out in defense of her boyfriend and musician Travis Scott, at whose concert people died as a result of the stampede. She believes that the rapper was not aware of the incident during the performance.

The model first appeared on social networks after the tragedy at a festival in Houston, which killed eight people. This is reported by Fox News.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who died, was wounded or suffered as a result of yesterday’s events. And also Travis, who I know cares a lot about his fans and the community in Houston, ”said Jenner.

Global Look Press / Daniel DeSlover / ZUMAPRESS.com

She added that she and Travis were unaware of the deaths that occurred during the show. Otherwise, the performance would be interrupted.

“I express my deepest condolences to all families in this difficult time and will pray for the healing of all those who have suffered,” concluded Kylie.

Earlier, Travis Scott said he was cooperating with the authorities investigating the crush and death of eight people at his concert in Houston, Texas. The musician said that he was praying for the victims at the concert and admitted that he was “completely devastated” by the tragedy that happened the night before.