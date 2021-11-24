Lily-Rose Depp was spotted walking with new boyfriend Yassin Stein

Lily-Rose Depp and Yassin Stein

It seems that there have been some changes in the personal life of 22-year-old Lily-Rose Depp. The model’s romance with actor Austin Butler is a thing of the past – now Lily-Rose has plunged into a new relationship.

Recently, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis was photographed walking in Paris in the company of the French rapper of Moroccan origin Yassin Stein. The couple walked arm in arm and looked happy.



Their romance was first spoken about last month when they were filmed on a date in Paris. At the same time, back in August, the star met with Butler.

It is not known when and under what circumstances the model met the musician. But it seems that they have a lot in common: Yasin is fond of not only music, but also tries himself in the fashion industry.

The couple is in no hurry to officially confirm their relationship – in their social networks, Lily-Rose and Yasin have not yet published the novel either.

Lily-Rose’s most famous novel remains her relationship with actor Timothy Chalamet. They met for about a year and a half, and a year after parting, they provoked rumors of a reunion. Nevertheless, they did not manage to resume the novel – each went his own way.