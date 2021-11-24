Limetown season 2 photos and videos of Jessica Biel before filming

Jessica Biel changed her image

Actress Jessica Biel has flaunted on camera with long wavy hair for several years. But in order to reincarnate in her heroine of the series “Limetown”, she was forced to make a short square. Jessica Biel showed her new image on Instagram, delighting her fans.

Jessica Biel changed her image / Instagram Photo / @jessicabiel

In addition to the photo, Jessica Biel also recorded a video, showing fans how she looked before and after the haircut. And it seems that not only the network liked this change of image.

“Limetown” season 2: briefly about the series

Season 2 of Limetown is being prepared for filming, so Jessica Biel hastily changed her image so as not to delay the filming process.

It is known that in the project, the actress will transform into journalist Leah Haddock, who will investigate the mysterious case of disappearances in the small town of Limetown. The settlement is inconspicuous and quiet, so no one thought that any mystical events could happen here. However, the disappearance of several local residents without a trace still attracted the attention of a successful investigator.

What secrets of Limetown will be revealed in season 2 is still unknown. Limetown season 2 is expected to premiere before the end of 2021.