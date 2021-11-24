London court found allegations of Abramovich’s dependence on Putin defamatory

The London High Court found nine allegations about the billionaire Roman Abramovich from the book “Putin’s People. How the KGB reclaimed Russia and launched an offensive in the West” as defamatory.

The book, in particular, claimed that Abramovich bought London football club Chelsea at the behest of Vladimir Putin, whose goal was “recognition and influence” in Great Britain, and also gave the Russian president access to his fortune. Otherwise, it would allegedly have passed to the state, and the billionaire himself would have ended up in prison.

Representatives for the defendant, HarperCollins, insisted that the allegations, which Abramovich considered libelous, were merely expressions of opinion. However, a London court ruled that they were presented as facts in the book.

However, the London High Court ruled that three of the four passages from the book that Rosneft complained about did not discredit it.

Former Financial Times Moscow correspondent Catherine Belton’s “Putin’s People. How the KGB Retained Russia and Begun to the West” was published in Britain last April.

After its appearance on sale, Russian businessmen Roman Abramovich, Shalva Chigirinsky, Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, as well as the Rosneft company filed lawsuits against the author and the HarperCollins publishing house.

Later, HarperCollins removed from the book fragments about Friedman and Aven’s connections in the 1980s with the USSR KGB and apologized to them.