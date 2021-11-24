Luck turned into a nightmare. In Mexico, gangsters demand from lottery-winning parents to share

2 hours ago

Photo author, Barcroft media Photo caption, In the famous “Airplane Lottery” you can win up to a million dollars, and if you are lucky – become the owner of a luxury presidential airliner

For a small family kindergarten in southern Mexico, winning the lottery has turned into a nightmare. Organized crime groups have begun to pressure their parents to demand that suddenly wealthy families “help” them with money.

The story took place in the small town of Okosingo with a population of about 200 thousand people, located in the southern state of Chiapas.

In September last year, the kindergarten team won a huge sum – 20 million pesos or 950 thousand dollars – in one of the most famous lotteries in Mexico, the “plane lottery”.

The nursery received a ticket as a gift from an anonymous benefactor as part of a program to distribute lottery tickets to poor schools, nurseries and kindergartens.

The ticket was lucky. It was decided that the parents of the children who go to the nursery will dispose of the winnings. Thus, several dozen urban families became the winners of the prize.

First of all, they decided to install a new roof on the kindergarten building, but soon representatives of the local gang Los Petules began to contact the parents. They demanded that the families share the winnings with them.

The parents refused and installed a new roof. They started receiving threats. In March, the father of one of the children was shot at. The thugs constantly demanded that all the money be given to them, but this year the parents announced that they would spend the remaining 14 million pesos to improve their neighborhood.

“They need this money to buy weapons. We do not want this, so they shoot at us. They forced us to give them a card with a part of the money, and the authorities allowed them. Now they have this card and this money,” he told local Media parent, Marcelo Santis Lopez.

In October, 28 families were forced to leave the city and take refuge in a nearby village due to attacks by bandits on women and children. They wrote a collective appeal in which they stated that they continued to be threatened.

One of the members of the parent association says that by fleeing, the families lost everything: “livestock, houses, refrigerators, crops of beans and corn, chickens.” Until the gang somehow disappears, these families will not be able to return home.

The Airplane Lottery has an interesting history of its own. Its top prize is the former presidential Boeing 787 Dreamliner, commissioned in 2012 by President Felipe Calderón. It is a luxurious, bespoke airliner that CNN says the government has been struggling to get rid of.