Luck turned into a nightmare. In Mexico, gangsters demand from lottery-winning parents to share

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
35

Lottery ticket

Photo author, Barcroft media

Photo caption,

In the famous “Airplane Lottery” you can win up to a million dollars, and if you are lucky – become the owner of a luxury presidential airliner

For a small family kindergarten in southern Mexico, winning the lottery has turned into a nightmare. Organized crime groups have begun to pressure their parents to demand that suddenly wealthy families “help” them with money.

The story took place in the small town of Okosingo with a population of about 200 thousand people, located in the southern state of Chiapas.

In September last year, the kindergarten team won a huge sum – 20 million pesos or 950 thousand dollars – in one of the most famous lotteries in Mexico, the “plane lottery”.

The nursery received a ticket as a gift from an anonymous benefactor as part of a program to distribute lottery tickets to poor schools, nurseries and kindergartens.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here