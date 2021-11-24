Lush will delete its social media accounts around the world

Lush said it will delete its Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat accounts on November 26 in all 48 countries where it operates. The only exceptions will be Twitter and YouTube. Lush is leaving social media to protest security concerns on the platforms, the company explained.

“Just as the evidence of climate change has not been taken seriously for decades, concerns about the serious consequences of using social media are now being ignored,” Lush said in a press release.

“I have avoided harmful ingredients in my products all my life. There is now overwhelming evidence that we are at risk when using social media, ”said Lush CEO Mark Constantin. “I am not prepared to expose clients to this risk.”

Lush in the UK made a similar announcement back in 2019. Then the company left Instagram and Facebook because it was “tired of fighting with algorithms.” But in 2020, the brand returned to social media due to the pandemic.

Lush has now decided to delete social media accounts following the testimony of former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. She released internal company documents about the mental health risks of adolescents from using social media, as well as the heightspeech and misinformation that Facebook spreads.