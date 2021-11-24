https://ria.ru/20211124/gaz-1760634764.html

Media: Biden Seeks Elimination Of Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden is seeking through its Democratic congressional supporters to exclude sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from the country’s annual defense budget, Foreign Policy writes on Wednesday. Last week, they personally addressed some US congressmen by phone, urging them to cancel the amendments to the defense budget, which involve sanctions against companies involved in the project. In particular, the newspaper writes, in this way the current administration is trying to prevent the imposition of sanctions against companies involved in the project from Germany. The move, as the article notes, “has sparked anger on the part of Republicans in Congress.”

