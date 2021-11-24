https://ria.ru/20211124/shvetsiya-1760607191.html
Media: Swedish Prime Minister resigned a few hours after election
The leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, after the decision of the Greens to leave the government, resigned after only a few
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, after the decision of the Greens to leave the government, resigned just hours after she was elected Prime Minister, according to the Swedish radio station Radio Sweden. a few hours after she was elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote, “the radio station reported. On Wednesday, the Swedish government’s draft budget did not gain a majority following a vote held in the Swedish Riksdag (the country’s parliament), most of the MPs supported the draft. proposed by the opposition, followed by the Environmental Party announcing that it is withdrawing from the coalition that makes up the minority government in Sweden.
