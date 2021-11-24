Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are frank about the reasons for the divorce and relationships after

In November 2020, Megan Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green: for more than a year, the Transformers star has been dating the musician Machine Gun Kelly (real name is Colson Baker).

Coulson, 31, and Fox, 35, met while filming Randall Emmett’s Midnight in a Grain Field and were first photographed together in May 2020. Green, who has three children with Fox, confirmed that month that they had split up in late 2019.

There were various rumors about why the actors decided to disperse. Many believed that it was the new lover Fox, whom she calls “home flame”, to blame. However, in a new interview with InStyle, the star denied rumors: “Coulson has nothing to do with the divorce.” Fox said she was grateful for their relationship with her ex.

During the interview, Meghan also responded to comments that she is four years older than Machine Gun Kelly: “Do you want to talk about patriarchy? He’s four years younger than me, and people act like I’m dating a teenager. He is 31 years old and I am 35. Of course, he lived as if he was 19 years old all his life, but he is not 19. It makes no difference if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Fox noted that their age difference now means nothing and would be just as normal in their younger years: “Four years? Go to hell. We would go to high school together. It’s so ridiculous that women are treated like that. ”

Note that 47-year-old Green is now dating Sharna Burgess, a member of Dancing with the Stars. After Brian shared a new photo of him and his girlfriend kissing on Instagram, Meghan commented on the post by adding a heart emoji, “Thank you for Sharna.”

Fans asked what kind of relationship Brian and Megan are in now, after they spoke out sharply about raising children together. “For people looking for clarification, Megan and I get along great. None of us send reproaches to each other. We both work very hard to get along and raise our children well. Now be healthy and share your kindness and love, ”the actor wrote in Stories.

Recall that Fox and Green began dating in 2004, and got married six years later. The stars have three sons: Noah, Bodhi and Jorni. Note that this is not the first discord for the stars: in 2015, news appeared in the media that the star couple was on the verge of breaking. True, then Megan Fox just became pregnant with her third son, and the relationship of the stars seemed to improve.