Migrants are lured to the border, according to the EU

According to the EU, migrants were lured to the border with false promises. The situation was organized by various forces in order to discredit the international reputation of the European Union with the help of disinformation. The Foreign Service is working to prevent the spread of such information on the Internet, according to the results of the meeting of the European Commission. The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, confirmed his readiness to impose sanctions against any persons and organizations involved in the transport of migrants from Middle Eastern countries to the EU borders.

The Prime Ministers of Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic expressed solidarity with Warsaw. In their opinion, there has not yet been such strong pressure, and the EU should finance the construction of barriers at the external borders. According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at least half, as it was in 2015, when the fence was being built between Hungary and Serbia. The EC, meanwhile, said that it was not going to give money for the construction. Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik called on UN agencies to cooperate on the topic of migrants, because the EU remains indifferent to the requests of refugees.

And the journalist of the Kurdish TV channel NRT Zhiyan Ali did not stay in Belarus: she was denied entry, and she flew to Istanbul. Although it was previously reported that the woman was detained at the Minsk airport and the equipment was taken away. Ali was set to cover the ongoing migration crisis at the border.

The crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border arose due to the fact that numerous refugees from the countries of the Middle East and Africa tried to penetrate through Belarus to Poland, and from there to other countries of the European Union. Poland prevented this, because the migrants remained in the border zone, without having any conditions for life. Europe blames Minsk for the migration crisis. Minsk rejects them, stating that Poland forcibly expels migrants artificially aggravates the situation with refugees, whom the Belarusian authorities provide food and clothing, as well as medical care.