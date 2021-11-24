MIPT rector said he was surprised by US sanctions – RBC

RBC sent inquiries to École Polytechnique and Grenoble Institute of Technology.

The US Department of Commerce put the institute on the sanctions list on November 24, the department explained that the reason was the development of military products by the MIPT for a military customer.

In addition to MIPT, the list also includes companies from China and Pakistan, which the United States considers to be involved in the modernization of the People’s Army of China, as well as in Pakistan’s nuclear program. The head of the ministry Gina Raimondo also explained that such a measure should prevent the transfer of American technology to Moscow. “International trade should promote peace, prosperity and well-paid jobs, not security risks,” she added.

The US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published rules at the end of December 2020 that would apply export restrictions to a number of Russian organizations that were previously recognized as “military end users”: for example, Roscosmos and Rosatom “. The document assumed that US supplies of certain goods and production technologies for Russia would become impossible.

Military end-user includes not only the military, but also the national police, guards, intelligence, and any person or organization whose actions are “intended to support military use”. This allowed civilian manufacturers to be recognized as the “end-users of the military”.

At the same time, one of the main consequences of inclusion in the list is the need for a license from the US Department of Commerce for deliveries to the organizations that are in the register. BIS will follow a policy of refusal. Among the goods that are subject to restrictions are chemicals, generators for nuclear power plants, electronic devices, software, various equipment for ships and aircraft.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov then expressed regret about the decision, calling it a “kick” for the already bad relations between the countries. “This is another hostile step towards Russia,” he said.