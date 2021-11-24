https://ria.ru/20211123/migranty-1760405447.html

More than three hundred illegal immigrants who entered Lithuania from Belarus left the country

More than three hundred migrants who illegally entered Lithuania from Belarus have already left the republic voluntarily or were deported, Sputnik Lithuania reports on Tuesday, RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

VILNIUS, November 23 – RIA Novosti. More than three hundred migrants who illegally entered Lithuania from Belarus have already left the republic voluntarily or were deported, Sputnik Lithuania reports on Tuesday, citing the Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs. As the agency notes, a delegation from the Iraqi embassy in Poland visited Lithuania last week. Over the course of a week, Iraqi diplomats helped arrange travel documents and formalities for 88 additional migrants to return home. Thirty of them have already left for Iraq on Friday and Saturday, and the rest are expected to leave within two weeks. In addition, according to the latest data, another 77 people want to voluntarily return to their countries of origin. Iraqi diplomats visited three migrant settlements: Kybartai, Pabrade and Medininkai. “We are working with Iraqi officials in Warsaw to return their citizens to their country of origin. If Iraqi citizens wish to return, they are issued travel documents,” cases of Agne Bilotaite. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

