Morgenstern left Russia after Bastrykin’s accusations – Gazeta.Ru

Rapper Alisher Morgenstern left Russia after the accusations of the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin, reports Telegram channel “Opera leaked” citing its own source.

It is alleged that Morgenstern was seen on the morning of November 24 with his wife and a security guard while boarding the Moscow-Minsk train in Smolensk. At the same time, there were no concerts planned for Morgenstern in Smolensk.

A fragment of Bastrykin’s speech, in which he said that Morgenstern was selling drugs on the Internet, while law enforcement officers “reasoned abstractly what the highest value means,” the portal published URA.RU…

Alisher Morgenstern’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin later stated in a conversation with “Lenta.ru” that after Bastrykin’s statement he fears pressure on the client from the department employees.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Bastrykin’s accusations, notedthat it is the UK’s prerogative to press charges.