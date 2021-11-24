Named blood sugar lowering supplement

Scientists at Harvard Medical School have named a food supplement that lowers blood sugar. It turned out to be crushed chia seeds – Spanish sage.

This plant is native to Central America and Australia. The seeds contain 20% protein, 34% fat, 25% dietary fiber and many antioxidants, rich in omega-3-unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, selenium and zinc.

Locals use toasted chia flour to make highly nutritious drinks. In the United States, however, seeds are used in various diets as an excellent source of calcium, as well as an agent that helps lower bad cholesterol levels in the body.

And now, in the experiment, according to the Daily Express, the participants took crushed Spanish sage seeds for a specific amount of time. And it has been found that even in diabetic patients, sugar levels return to normal after consuming the seeds.

At the same time, scientists emphasize that the effect is achieved precisely when using ground chia grains. The fact is that the body cannot digest whole grain.