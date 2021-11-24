Nanoautoindustry: which automobile projects of Rusnano were not in demand

From the first year of operation (2007), the state corporation “Rusnano” has generated projects for the automotive industry of the country. Many of them were quite exotic.

Nozzle

In 2009, the tailpipe trim was introduced. It was assumed that it would be able to generate additional electricity for the car and thereby reduce fuel consumption and harmful emissions.

The thermogenerator itself, operating due to the occurrence of a temperature difference during the flow of an electric current (the Peltier effect), was developed at the educational and engineering center of nanotechnology at the Moscow State Technical University. Bauman. For the production of thermoelements in Zelenograd “Rusnano” planned spend 5 billion rubles. However, the release was never established.

Air conditioning

In 2012, Rusnano invested 600 million rubles in technology for the production of thermoelectric components for gas pipelines, telecommunications equipment and air conditioners for military vehicles. The total budget of the project amounted to more than 1.6 billion rubles. This idea was also not implemented on an industrial scale.

Batteries

Rusnano paid significant attention to the creation of production in Novosibirsk of domestic lithium-ion batteries for use in electric buses, autonomous trolleybuses, forklifts and other equipment.

However, the Liotech enterprise, created in partnership with the Chinese company Thunder Sky and launched in 2011, subsequently faced financial difficulties more than once.

Initially, it was planned that the Chinese partner would purchase a significant share of the lithium-ion batteries produced at the plant, but in 2013 Thunder Sky withdrew from the project. A year later, the plant suspended production, and in 2016 it was declared bankrupt – an amicable agreement with creditors was reached only three years later. Nevertheless, in 2017, Rusnano promisedthat 10% of St. Petersburg trolleybuses will be equipped with energy storage devices from Liotech.

Help “KamAZ”

In 2019, the Novosibirsk enterprise signed a strategic partnership agreement with KamAZ, which produces, among other things, electric buses. He was offered exclusive conditions for the purchase of batteries. The press service of “KamAZ” did not answer the questions of “Gazeta.Ru” about the current state of this project.

The plant is capable of producing lithium-ion batteries with a total capacity of 128 MWh per year; its products are used in electric transport and power engineering. At present, Liotech continues to work – in October it started supplying the next batch of energy storage units for Rosseti, the press service of the company reported. But, according to newspaper “Kommersant”, the very building of the plant in Novosibirsk has already been put up for sale.

Not stuck to the tire

In 2018, RST-Invent, a joint venture between Rusnano and Systematika, announced the development of a radio tag for marking car tires. A device called the TireTag was supposed to serve as an electronic passport for each tire – it can record information about the manufacturer, production time, materials used.

It is also possible to supplement the label with information during the operation of the tire, this was supposed to simplify the accounting of tires at the tire plant itself and during operation in the transport company.

However, this technology was not widely used. Mandatory tire marking, introduced in Russia since November last year, uses Data Matrix technology with a graphic code that does not imply RFID tags.

History of failures

The problems that Rusnano faced are quite expected, and in order to implement its developments in the automotive industry, significant efforts or government regulation will be required, says Sergey Burgazliev, an independent consultant on the automotive industry.

“Almost nothing of Rusnano’s automobile projects has been fully implemented. The main problems are associated, as always, with management: lack of strategy, strong-willed decisions, understanding of the market. All this time the company has been in a certain ideal position, not strongly connected with the real needs of the industry, – said Burgazliev to Gazeta.Ru.

“Given the presence of a powerful car industry in Russia, these developments would certainly be in demand.”

This also applies to the project of protective coatings for car bodies, and composite materials: in case they were comparable in price with traditional metals and alloys. Semiconductors, boards, components of gas engine systems are also very necessary, the expert concluded.