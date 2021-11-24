NASA spacecraft set off to shoot down an asteroid from orbit

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft from Vandenberg military base near Lompoc, California.

The launch took place on November 24, 2021 at 09:21 Moscow time.

DART is heading for Didyme’s binary asteroid system. This pair orbits the Sun just outside the Earth’s orbital trajectory.

This mission will help to check whether it is possible to deflect the asteroid from its original trajectory due to the kinetic energy of the crashing apparatus (impact). The goal is to collide the spacecraft sent into space and see how this will change the orbit of the celestial body.

We note right away that the change in orbit does not threaten the Earth in any way. At least in theory.

This test launch will give scientists a sense of how realistic it is to deflect a space object heading towards Earth.

Didyme is a binary asteroid system. This means that its main asteroid has a satellite. According to NASA, the largest of them is in the shape of a top and a diameter of about 780 meters, while the smaller – Dimorph – has a diameter of about 160 meters.

DART, Dimorph and Didim in comparison with other large objects. Translated by Vesti.Ru.

The spacecraft will arrive at its target between late September and early October 2022. Once it reaches its destination, DART will head towards Didyme’s smaller companion, the moon Dimorph.

After the collision, scientists on Earth will be able to measure the effectiveness of a controlled collision to deflect a potentially dangerous asteroid.

Why was this particular system chosen? Didyme is a Near-Earth Object (NEO), which means that it is 1.3 astronomical units (or 194.5 million kilometers) closer to our planet. That is, it does not threaten our planet.

Scientists chose Didyme as their DART target because the spacecraft’s collision with Dimorph would change that moon’s orbit around a larger body. After the impact, researchers will be able to measure changes in the orbital relationship between Dimorph and Didyme. This will help calculate how best to deflect the asteroid from the collision course with the Earth.

Didyme will be approximately 11 million kilometers from Earth during the DART collision with Dimorph. The device will collide with the asteroid at a speed of about 24,000 km / h between September 26 and October 1, 2022, according to NASA.

Recall that Chinese scientists offer a similar strategy to combat the asteroid threat. We also wrote about a new telescope that will track asteroids that threaten Earth. We also talked about the fact that the potentially dangerous asteroid Apophis does not yet pose a threat to our planet.

