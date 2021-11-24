Natalie Portman became a jock on the set of the new Thor and won the fans

Marvel fans saw pictures from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, and Natalie Portman with powerful arms became the main star. The female version of Thor made movie fans fall in love with her – even if her figure is not so simple.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film about the adventures of the god of thunder and his companions, is promised to be released in May 2022, according to IMDb. By this time, the film was being shot in Australia with might and main, and on March 6, photos from the site went viral on Twitter. The pictures were shown including Natalie Portman – the actress will play Jane Foster, an astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend Thor, who in the new film will become the female version of the superhero (Mighty Thor).

Movie fans could not help but pay attention to the shoulders and arms of Portman. The actress was pumped up for the role, MCU fans decided, and this image of Foster came to their liking.

Hey, Natalie Portman got fucking pumped up for Thor. You should have thought that she couldn’t get any more perfect. These hands. 😍😍😍

I love that she’s big now. Tired of these skinny little hens pretending to be deadly weapons.

Great hands.

Fans compared the actress to the Thor woman from comics and were pleased.

I think…

Natalie Portman really said: Mighty Thor fits the comics.

There were also some unambiguous fantasies.

Mighty Thor, please choke me.

And the fans’ conclusion was unambiguous.

She definitely deserves a hammer lift.

However, some Marvel fans suggested that things might not be so simple with Portman’s muscles. It is possible that the filmmakers used hand pads or that the actress became a jock due to the pose.

But I am not the only one who thinks that these are fake hands?

I wonder if these are real hands or if they use pads. The fact that Marvel actors are swinging for the role is nothing new, but it’s weird that we haven’t seen any promotions, her legs don’t look pumped up, and how weird she is holding her arms in this photo makes me think that her arms are fake. …

This is definitely the angle at which she holds her hands. Yes, of course, she’s pumped up, but because of the way she holds her hands, they look more massive when compared to this photo.

And in early February, MCU fans saw Chris Hemsworth on the set of the new “Thor” and also melted away. It’s all about the muscles and costume of the Marvel star.

Fans are in awe of the beefy Thor, which cannot be said about the actor’s stunt double. After all, a celebrity pumps a figure so that the stuntman does not know how to keep up with it.