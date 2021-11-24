New feature coming to WhatsApp

https://ria.ru/20211124/whatsapp-1760476533.html
A new feature will appear in WhatsApp – RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021
Messenger WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a new feature for working with audio messages. This is reported by the WABetaInfo portal.
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Messenger WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a new feature for working with audio messages. The portal WABetaInfo reports about it. It is about speeding up the playback of sound messages by one and a half and two times. Previously, this feature became available for voice notes, but does not apply to all voice content yet. A sound message in WhatsApp is forwarded voice notes. The messenger is testing playback acceleration when pressing a dedicated button, a feature that was spotted in a recent beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and is under development. Later it will become available for Android devices.
This feature was spotted in the recent beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and is under development. Later it will become available for Android devices.
