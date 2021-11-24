New feature coming to WhatsApp

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Messenger WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a new feature for working with audio messages. The portal WABetaInfo reports about it. It is about speeding up the playback of sound messages by one and a half and two times. Previously, this feature became available for voice notes, but does not apply to all voice content yet. A sound message in WhatsApp is forwarded voice notes. The messenger is testing playback acceleration when pressing a dedicated button, a feature that was spotted in a recent beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and is under development. Later it will become available for Android devices.

