https://ria.ru/20211124/whatsapp-1760476533.html

New feature coming to WhatsApp

A new feature will appear in WhatsApp – RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

Messenger WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a new feature for working with audio messages. This is reported by the WABetaInfo portal.

2021-11-24T11: 21

the science

technologies

apple ios

google android

whatsapp inc.

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Messenger WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a new feature for working with audio messages. The portal WABetaInfo reports about it. It is about speeding up the playback of sound messages by one and a half and two times. Previously, this feature became available for voice notes, but does not apply to all voice content yet. A sound message in WhatsApp is forwarded voice notes. The messenger is testing playback acceleration when pressing a dedicated button, a feature that was spotted in a recent beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and is under development. Later it will become available for Android devices.

2021

