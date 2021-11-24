https://ria.ru/20211124/sanktsii-1760560189.html

New German government threatened Belarus with sanctions

The new German government threatened Belarus with sanctions – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

New German government threatened Belarus with sanctions

The future Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany threatens with new sanctions on Belarus, including restricting access to finance if Minsk does not change course, the coalition … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

2021-11-24T16: 46

2021-11-24T16: 46

2021-11-24T16: 58

Belarus

Germany

in the world

Alexander Lukashenko

sanctions

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1b/1751941897_0:170:3035:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_fb3c931f8b052a875dbee8bf4922cbab.jpg

BERLIN, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The future Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany threatens with new sanctions on Belarus, including restricting access to finance if Minsk does not change course, according to a coalition agreement published by Business Insider. EU sanctions to make it difficult for the regime to access funds, “the agreement says.

https://ria.ru/20211124/germaniya-1760559265.html

Belarus

Germany

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1b/1751941897_306-0:3035:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1deed1f42e8bd23f50fe3f7440450def.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Belarus, Germany, in the world, Alexander Lukashenko, sanctions