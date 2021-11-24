https://ria.ru/20211124/sanktsii-1760560189.html
New German government threatened Belarus with sanctions
The new German government threatened Belarus with sanctions – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
New German government threatened Belarus with sanctions
The future Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany threatens with new sanctions on Belarus, including restricting access to finance if Minsk does not change course
BERLIN, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The future Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany threatens with new sanctions on Belarus, including restricting access to finance if Minsk does not change course, according to a coalition agreement published by Business Insider. EU sanctions to make it difficult for the regime to access funds, “the agreement says.
