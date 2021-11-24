NFT marketplace Rarible has launched a messenger based on Ethereum wallets

The non-fungible token (NFT) platform Rarible was the first among competitors to launch its own messenger for communication using Ethereum wallets.

Rarible messenger is out in the wild 😱 How to get it? Someone has to send you a message, so you might want to ask around;) pic.twitter.com/iyLrWtq06z – Rarible (@rarible) November 23, 2021

Rarible has provided access to testing the messenger to a limited number of users. Later, the marketplace will launch a feature for everyone.

“The overall goal is to develop communication in the crypto space. The smaller goal is to facilitate communication within the NFT industry, “Rarible co-founder Alexander Salnikov told CoinDesk.

The messenger displays the user’s online status and sends instant notifications.

Recall that in October Rarible offered users a “delayed” release of NFT. In June, the platform raised $ 14.2 million to create a network protocol.

