Nicolas Cage kicked out of the restaurant

Nicolas Cage was kicked out of a trendy Las Vegas restaurant after a drunken altercation with staff. Eyewitnesses mistook the 57-year-old actor for a homeless person and filmed it, reports The Sun.

Nicolas Cage (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

The drama took place on September 13 at Lawry’s Prime Rib restaurant just off the famous Las Vegas Strip. According to employees, Nicholas drank whiskey and tequila before becoming aggressive. The actor in leopard-print pants can be seen in the ad sitting barefoot on the couch trying to put on his sandals before he staggers and screams. He was taken out of the building, blocking his way back.

The surrounding people mistook the star for a drunken homeless man. An insider told The Sun: “We were in that bar when we saw some drunk homeless man start to rage. To our surprise, it was Nicolas Cage. He was in the trash and had a bit of an argument with the staff. The actor was in very bad shape and walked without shoes. The staff told us that he was drinking 1980 Macallan tequila and whiskey. He yelled at people and tried to get into fights, and then the staff asked him to leave. Nicholas was so drunk that he barely had time to put on his slippers before being led out. He asked us if we wanted to go to his house, but he was in bad shape, so we thought it was a bad idea. One of the regulars at the establishment took him home in the end. ”

This is not the first time Nicholas has appeared drunk in public. In March 2019, he was filmed, intoxicated, applying for a marriage license in a Las Vegas courthouse with his fourth wife, Erica Koike. Four days after the wedding, he asked to end the marriage, saying that he was too drunk to know what he was doing.

In February of this year, Cage married his fifth wife, Rico Shibata, who is 30 years his junior, in a private ceremony at the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas. In a 2018 interview, he said, “If I don’t have to go somewhere in the morning and get work done, it can be very self-destructive. Then I’ll just sit down, order two bottles of red wine and dissolve, and I don’t want to be that person, so I have to work. “