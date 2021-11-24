Nicole Kidman radically changed her haircut and hair color

Nicole Kidman is not an active Instagram blogger, but sometimes her posts can surprise fans and subscribers. Today the 54-year-old actress posted a photo that did not leave them indifferent. Blond Kidman made a new hairstyle – cut off her curls and repainted in a sunny red color. Nicole hastened to show herself in a new image to the public, especially since a colorful rainbow appeared in the sky during an impromptu photo shoot. Moreover, Kidman chose such an angle in which the rainbow seems to come out of her head, like a unicorn’s horn.

On the set, – the actress signed the picture and added a rainbow emoji.

Nicole Kidman in a new look

The current pixie haircut, which Yulia Snigir, the star of Russian cinema, has recently made for herself, is just a production necessity for Nicole. The star of Dogville, Cold Mountain and Moulin Rouge is currently filming a movie, tentatively titled Roar (no Russian version yet), which is being filmed outdoors. Therefore, the actress posed on the set against the backdrop of vans, practically in an open field.

The upcoming film is an adaptation of Cecilia Ahern’s book “The Woman With Wings Grown”, which tells about women who find themselves in different difficult situations. In addition to Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Vever and Alison Brie are also starring in the new film. Nicole Kidman before her makeover

Recently, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nicole Kidman rarely appears. However, the actress could not miss the Golden Globe Awards this spring because she was nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for the miniseries The Undoing, where her partner was Hugh grant.

Despite the fact that Nicole herself ended up without a statuette, her inclusion via video link was definitely remembered by many. The 54-year-old actress was supported not only by her husband Keith Urban, but also by their daughters, 12-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith. The “release” in full force was unexpected even for the presenters.

Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globe Awards with her family