“No words only emotions”. 55-year-old Salma Hayek showed breasts and legs

In a post, the 55-year-old actress indicated that she was in New York at the premiere of the film by British director Ridley Scott “Gucci House” about the history of the creation of the Italian fashion house of the same name. Hayek played in the film the role of Pina Auriemma, a clairvoyant and friend of designer Maurizio Gucci, one of the heirs of Gucci.

Hayek’s pictures received almost 700 thousand views and more than 5 thousand comments in a few hours.

“Flawless, Salma, flawless,” wrote American actress Lauren Ridloff.

“Perfection … I’m serious,” commented another American entertainer, Heather Perry.

“There are no words, only emotions,” helenbatum admitted.