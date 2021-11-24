“No words only emotions”. 55-year-old Salma Hayek showed breasts and legs

In a post, the 55-year-old actress indicated that she was in New York at the premiere of the film by British director Ridley Scott “Gucci House” about the history of the creation of the Italian fashion house of the same name. Hayek played in the film the role of Pina Auriemma, a clairvoyant and friend of designer Maurizio Gucci, one of the heirs of Gucci.
Hayek’s pictures received almost 700 thousand views and more than 5 thousand comments in a few hours.
“Flawless, Salma, flawless,” wrote American actress Lauren Ridloff.
“Perfection … I’m serious,” commented another American entertainer, Heather Perry.
“There are no words, only emotions,” helenbatum admitted.
Hayek was born in Mexico in 1966. In 1995, she starred in her first Hollywood film, Desperate, opposite Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.
The most famous films with her participation are “From Dusk Till Dawn”, “Bandits”, “Traffic”. Hayek is the first Mexican woman to be nominated in 2003 for the prestigious Oscar for Best Actress in Frida. In 2021, the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” was released in the United States, in which she played the main role.
Since 2009, the actress has been married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault. The couple’s daughter Valentina was born in 2007.