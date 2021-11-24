https://ria.ru/20211124/novoselskaya-1760455687.html
Novoselskaya became the first minister in Crimea to be dismissed due to loss of confidence
Novoselskaya became the first minister in Crimea to be dismissed due to loss of confidence – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
Novoselskaya became the first minister in Crimea to be dismissed due to loss of confidence
Former Minister of Culture of the Government of Crimea Vera Novoselskaya became the first since 2014 of the dozens of Crimean ministers who left their posts, dismissed from this … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021
2021-11-24T08: 50
2021-11-24T08: 50
2021-11-24T08: 50
politics
Republic of Crimea
Crimean government
Arina Novoselskaya
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0b/1600844281_1-0:1279:719_1920x0_80_0_0_e6f786154e2753988ebf1c664cca1ddf.jpg
SIMFEROPOL, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Former Minister of Culture of the Crimean government Vera Novoselskaya became the first of dozens of Crimean ministers who left their posts since 2014 to be dismissed from this position under the article “loss of confidence,” the office of the Council of Ministers of the region told RIA Novosti. Crimean Minister of Culture Vera (Arina) Novoselskaya, accused in receiving a large bribe, was dismissed by the head of the republic Sergey Aksenov with the wording “loss of trust” on November 22. “For the period from March 2014 to the present, one member of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea has been released due to the loss of confidence: Vera Vadimovna Novoselskaya”, – reported in the apparatus of the Council of Ministers of the republic. Novoselskaya was in the post of Minister of Culture since the formation of the first government of Crimea in February-March 2014 after the region became part of Russia. In the current government of Crimea, there is one more minister who was appointed to the post in 2014 – Minister of Justice Oleg Shapovalov. Over the seven years, the composition of the Crimean government has changed several times, over the years several dozen of its members have left their posts. Two ministries were subjected to the most intensive rotation: health and transport, in each of which eight ministers were replaced. The Crimean government has 20 ministries and eight deputy prime ministers. The Council of Ministers of the republic is headed by the chairman – Yuri Gotsanyuk. Earlier, the RF IC opened a criminal case against Novoselskaya under Part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (taking a bribe on an especially large scale). The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested her for two months (until January 17) on charges of accepting a bribe of 25 million rubles during the reconstruction of a puppet theater in Simferopol.
https://ria.ru/20210311/ministr-1600743027.html
https://ria.ru/20211120/ministr-1759956302.html
Republic of Crimea
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0b/1600844281_161-0:1120:719_1920x0_80_0_0_0f07ac27d5accc8dde17f5645cf4c660.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
politics, republic of crimea, government of crimea, arina novoselskaya
Novoselskaya became the first minister in Crimea to be dismissed due to loss of confidence