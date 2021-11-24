    Novoselskaya became the first minister in Crimea to be dismissed due to loss of confidence

    https://ria.ru/20211124/novoselskaya-1760455687.html

    politics

    Republic of Crimea

    Crimean government

    Arina Novoselskaya

    SIMFEROPOL, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Former Minister of Culture of the Crimean government Vera Novoselskaya became the first of dozens of Crimean ministers who left their posts since 2014 to be dismissed from this position under the article “loss of confidence,” the office of the Council of Ministers of the region told RIA Novosti. Crimean Minister of Culture Vera (Arina) Novoselskaya, accused in receiving a large bribe, was dismissed by the head of the republic Sergey Aksenov with the wording “loss of trust” on November 22. “For the period from March 2014 to the present, one member of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea has been released due to the loss of confidence: Vera Vadimovna Novoselskaya”, – reported in the apparatus of the Council of Ministers of the republic. Novoselskaya was in the post of Minister of Culture since the formation of the first government of Crimea in February-March 2014 after the region became part of Russia. In the current government of Crimea, there is one more minister who was appointed to the post in 2014 – Minister of Justice Oleg Shapovalov. Over the seven years, the composition of the Crimean government has changed several times, over the years several dozen of its members have left their posts. Two ministries were subjected to the most intensive rotation: health and transport, in each of which eight ministers were replaced. The Crimean government has 20 ministries and eight deputy prime ministers. The Council of Ministers of the republic is headed by the chairman – Yuri Gotsanyuk. Earlier, the RF IC opened a criminal case against Novoselskaya under Part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (taking a bribe on an especially large scale). The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested her for two months (until January 17) on charges of accepting a bribe of 25 million rubles during the reconstruction of a puppet theater in Simferopol.

    Republic of Crimea

    politics, republic of crimea, government of crimea, arina novoselskaya

