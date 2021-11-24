Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned from the post of leader of the ruling party of Kazakhstan

The first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, decided to transfer the powers of the chairman of the Nur Otan party, his press secretary, Aidos Ukibay, tweeted.

According to him, Nazarbayev believes that the party should be led by President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

Ukibayev told Tengrinews.kz that Nazarbayev’s decision today is “just a logical continuation of the transit of power.” “As Nursultan Nazarbayev noted, the Nur Otan party should be the main support for the President of Kazakhstan, especially now, in the context of the global crisis caused by the pandemic,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

The procedure for the transfer of powers will take place in accordance with the party’s charter, according to which the election and dismissal of its chairman falls within the competence of the party congress. Until that moment, Nazarbayev will remain the party chairman.

According to him, regardless of the positions held and regalia, Nursultan Nazarbayev remains the leader of the nation, “an outstanding politician of our time, an authoritative personality recognized by the world community.”

Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned from the post of President of Kazakhstan on March 19, 2019. He is endowed with the status of “Leader of the Nation”, which guarantees him and his family members immunity from any persecution and inviolability of assets.

In addition, he is the life-long head of the country’s Security Council. Experts pointed out that the existence of the Security Council and the lifetime chairmanship in it will further allow Nazarbayev to control the main directions of Kazakhstan’s development.

In October 2019, Tokayev signed a decree that significantly expanded the powers of the head of the Security Council, Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to the document, the president will appoint government officials and other leaders, including heads of cities and regions, only after agreement with Nazarbayev.

The Nur Otan party, which has been in power since 1999, dominates the parliament and includes many civil servants and employees of budgetary organizations.