Opponents of Nord Stream 2 in the Bundestag did not support US sanctions
BERLIN, November 24 – RIA Novosti. New US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 are unacceptable, said Omid Noripur, a member of the Union 90 / Greens faction in the German Bundestag. He was quoted by Reuters as saying he added that the Greens, which “have always fought this pipeline,” cannot “understand what kind of friendship is sought here when friends are sanctioned if they do business with third parties.” The pipeline is and will remain a wrong German decision – not an American one, ”he concluded. On the eve of the US sanctions came into force against the company Transadria (based in Cyprus) and the Russian-flagged vessel Marlin, associated with Nord Stream 2. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington will continue to impose restrictive measures against the project. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in response to American actions, said that the West, led by the United States, is applying sanctions with and without the coast of Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. Construction was completed in September. Moscow has repeatedly called for an end to mentioning Nord Stream 2 in the context of any politicization, since it is a commercial project beneficial to both Russia and the European Union.
