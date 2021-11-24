Outdated president: why the Musk family had a fight with Biden

The family of Tesla CEO Elon Musk took up arms against US President Joe Biden and his Deputy Prime Minister Camilla Harris because they did not recognize the merits of Musk’s company. About it informs The Next Web portal.

Biden attended the opening of the General Motors (GM) plant last week. During the event, he gave a speech that angered the Musk family.

During his speech, the 46th President of the United States praised GM CEO Mary Barra for holding the future of America in her hands.

“You electrified the entire US auto industry. You have led us to improve the climate by reducing the use of hundreds of millions of barrels of oil that we will no longer need after we all switch to electric cars, ”Biden said.

As the portal notes, the merits of GM have been exaggerated. On top of that, Biden ignored Tesla’s accomplishments, which account for nearly 80% of the U.S. electric vehicle market. Elon Musk’s mother, model May Musk, drew attention to this, making fun of the US president on Twitter.

“Biden’s speech was written 20 years ago, just before GM killed electric cars. His speechwriter uploaded the wrong file by mistake, ”May wrote, hinting at GM’s failure.

Biden’s speech was written 20 years ago, just before GM killed the electric car. His speechwriter uploaded the wrong file https://t.co/3zT0y2RwvA – Maye Musk (@mayemusk) November 18, 2021

Back in 2003, GM canceled its EV1 electric vehicle development program, claiming the project was unprofitable. As the journalist of the publication noted, May Musk’s statement is a blow to GM’s sore spot.

This post was also commented by sister Ilona Tosca Musk, supporting indignation of the mother.

Later, May Musk also spoke to US Deputy Prime Minister Camilla Harris, who said that the country’s government was going to promote the development of the electric car industry in the United States.

“We’re going to build electric vehicles and all of the components in the United States instead of relying on other countries. The future will be created in America, ”the Deputy Prime Minister said.

May Musk noted that the Deputy Prime Minister is clearly not aware of the fact that Tesla is already conducting its own production of cars in the United States, without purchasing parts in other countries.

“Well, since the VP is ignoring Telsa right now, maybe we should keep her updated?” – wrote Musk’s mother.

Now @VP is ignoring @Tesla Should we keep her updated? https://t.co/pdQK0Ofhfv – Maye Musk (@mayemusk) November 21, 2021

She later posted a video about Tesla and tagged the accounts of Joe Biden and Camilla Harris so that they “finally knew about the existence of the company.”

Elon Musk also did not stand aside and commented on the situation.

“Maybe they are characters from a computer game, and Tesla is simply not in their dialogue options? Let’s try to get them to say the word “Tesla” – wrote the head of the company.

Let’s see if we can get them to say the word “Tesla”! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021

It’s worth noting that Tesla has indeed been consistently ignored by the US authorities. This summer, the summit, which was dedicated to the electric car industry, was attended by the largest manufacturers of electric cars. However, Musk’s company was not invited.

When White House Secretary Jen Psaki was asked why the company was expelled from the summit, she replied that the company was not unionized.

As noted by The Next Web, Biden insists that all electric car manufacturers should join the United Auto Workers Union. [UAW]… For example, a new bill introduced in August suggests that consumers can get a $ 4,500 tax break to buy electric vehicles from unionized companies. However, Musk is opposed to this initiative – the billionaire is a longtime opponent of any trade unions.

“It’s written by Ford / UAW lobbyists who build their electric vehicles in Mexico. It is unclear how this will benefit the American taxpayers, ”said Tesla’s CEO. It is possible that Musk’s anti-union position is the reason for Biden’s negative attitude towards the car company.