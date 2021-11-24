Palau partners with Ripple to create a green national digital currency

Ripple, a digital payments network, has partnered with the Republic of Palau to help the Pacific island nation develop its own digital currency.

The initial goal of the partnership will be to develop a USD-backed digital currency to facilitate cross-border payments for the country. According to Ripple, the collaboration will “release the world’s first government-backed national stablecoin in the first half of 2022.”

Ripple speculated that the nation’s digital currency might not necessarily be just another CBDC.

“Ripple will provide technical, business, design and policy support to Palau. Meanwhile, exploring the dollar-backed stablecoin and associated use cases – such as the corporate ledger – in the XRP Ledger could provide a viable alternative to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) for countries like Palau. ”

Palau President Swangel Whipps Jr. said the national digital currency “will provide Palau’s citizens with greater access to financial services.”

As an island nation, Palau is particularly vulnerable to some of the impacts of climate change, and Ripple said that is one of the reasons it was chosen for the job. The firm said the XRP Ledger is “carbon neutral and 120,000 times more energy efficient than Proof-of-Work blockchains.”

“We are delighted to be working with Palau to achieve its financial and climate-related goal,” said James Wallis, vice president of central banking at Ripple.

“We have a great opportunity to combine our technology and expertise with the unique characteristics of Palau to make a real economic and social impact on the country.”

Ripple is no stranger to climate and environmental issues. In February of this year, he announced his goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2030, starting by reducing XRP carbon emissions with the EW Zero tool.

EW Zero is an open source solution from Energy Web that enables businesses to purchase tokenized renewable energies to help them become carbon neutral. Ripple also spearheaded a $ 44 million round of funding for fintech provider Nelnet Renewable Energy to help fund environmentally conscious initiatives in the US.

Ripple has taken up its case with the SEC over whether XRP tokens were issued as unlisted securities in 2013. Brad Garlinghouse recently said that he believes the case has made significant progress and will be completed in 2022.

XRP is currently trading at around $ 1.05. This week it rose 0.42%, but declined 5.47% in November.