People magazine has chosen the sexiest man on the planet | News | News

American weekly People magazine named American actor Paul Rudd Sexiest Man of 2021.

The portrait of the 52-year-old artist appeared on the cover of the latest issue of the publication. People magazine has chosen the Sexiest Man in the World since 1985.

“I think of myself primarily as a husband and father. I just hang out with my family when I’m not working. This is what I like the most, “- Rudd quoted the November 10 edition.

According to the actor, his wife was the only person to whom he first told that the magazine called him the sexiest man on the planet.

“She giggled and said,” Oh, they did it right. ” And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what else could she say? ” Rudd said ironically.

Paul Rudd is best known for playing the superhero Ant-Man in the Marvel Comics films. Rudd also starred in the films Clueless, Romeo + Juliet, A Little Pregnant.

On December 6 last year, the Russians named the best foreign and domestic actors over the past decade.

Leonardo DiCaprio topped the list of the best actors abroad. Johnny Depp came in second. Also, survey participants noted Robert Downey Jr., Brad Pitt and Jackie Chan.

Speaking about foreign actresses, respondents singled out Angelina Jolie, who in recent years has starred in such films as Maleficent and Cote d’Azur.