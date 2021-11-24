Peskov commented on the idea of ​​the head of the UK to cancel the exam

https://ria.ru/20211124/ege-1760497718.html

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Chairman of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, who spoke out in favor of canceling the Unified State Exam for Schoolchildren (USE), has a broad outlook and has a personal opinion, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. On Tuesday, Bastrykin said that the USE should be canceled, since this exam is for schoolchildren akin to torture. He proposed to revive the Soviet school of education, which, in his opinion, was the best in the world. “The head of the Investigative Committee has a broad outlook, he has his own opinion on the most socially important issues,” Peskov said in response to a question whether Bastrykin’s statements were agreed with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. He added that the topic of education is one of the most important issues for everyone. “Including the head of the Investigative Committee. He expressed his point of view, and I am sure that our Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education will listen carefully to all points of view and then independently build a line on the development of our education system, “added the Kremlin spokesman.

