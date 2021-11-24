Peskov considered not unfounded Patrushev’s words about refugees from Ukraine | News | News

The statement of the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev about the possibility of a crisis in Ukraine with millions of refugees at any moment is well founded. On November 24, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov announced this to reporters.

“This is the point of view of the head of the Security Council, who has a very wide range of information, a body that analyzes this information and simulates various development scenarios. Here he expresses his point of view, which is clearly not a point of view that does not rely on anything. This is a well-reasoned point of view, ”he said.

A day earlier, Patrushev said that “at any moment in Ukraine it could flare up so that millions of Ukrainians will run to seek shelter in other places.” According to him, the reason for this may be that “having established its protectorate in Ukraine, the West destroyed the economy of this country, brought society to the lack of rights, and certain layers of the population to poverty.”

Earlier, on February 1, 2020, it was reported that refugees from Ukraine were in the third largest number in the United States after immigrants from Congo and Myanmar. It was noted that the number of Ukrainian refugees in the United States is 4,451 people, which is 15% of the total number of refugees in the country.

Prior to that, in November 2019, Kiev businessman Oleksandr Melamud shared his opinion that the mass departure of Ukrainians abroad is “worse than corruption.” Specialists and active people are leaving Ukraine, the businessman noted.

In February 2019, it became known that Ukraine became the leader in terms of migration to Russia – from 2014 to 2017, 600 thousand people moved to the Russian Federation. First of all, the growth of migration is associated with the armed conflict in the Donbass.