Peskov explained the words of Putin about the powder vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin tested the COVID-19 nasal vaccine in the form of a liquid, not a powder. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

“The President meant that we are talking about a liquid. This is a nasal vaccine, in the trials of which he took part <...> There were no side effects, the head of state had no temperature, “the press secretary said.

According to him, Putin was injected with a nasal vaccine the next day after the revaccination with Sputnik Light.

On the eve of Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the government, he said that he had taken part in trials of a nasal vaccine against coronavirus.

Putin took part in the research of a nasal vaccine against coronavirus

“This is the same syringe, only instead of liquid it [замдиректора института им. Гамалеи Денисом Логуновым] picked up the powder. He asked me to breathe deeply, on the count of “three” he pissed on one side, on the other, I sat for 15 minutes, and it was all over. I didn’t have any sensations, just nothing, I just sat for 15 minutes and went. Today, after these two procedures, in the morning I have already gone in for sports. I can testify that everything was just like our scientists say, ”the president explained.

We will remind, in the spring of this year it was reported that Putin was vaccinated with two components of “Sputnik V”, and later said that he had undergone revaccination with the drug “Sputnik Light”. In October, the Ministry of Health allowed testing a nasal spray against coronavirus on volunteers during the second phase of testing a new form of the drug. The research will last until December 2023 and will involve 500 volunteers.