Photo of the aged 48-year-old Cameron Diaz

The unkempt 48-year-old star was caught by the paparazzi in Beverly Hills when she returned with her one and a half-year-old daughter from swimming classes. Photos are published by Wday.ru.

The look of the baby touched the fans, but they hardly recognized the Hollywood beauty. Simply dressed, in a black sundress, no make-up and with a careless hairdo, in one hand she held a large bag, in the other she was holding her daughter Raddicks. The girl was immediately dubbed a cutie.

The actress, who completed her film career in 2014, was accused of not meeting Hollywood standards. Despite the surprise of the fans and their statements that the star of “Charlie’s Angels” has aged dramatically – wrinkles and a swollen oval of the face are noticeable – there were also defenders of naturalness. They supported the darling in the desire to devote herself to the family and not necessarily following the generally accepted canons of beauty, allowing her to be an ordinary married woman.

“Cutie” Cameron found the joy of motherhood only at the age of 47, married to musician Benji Madden. The couple tried to have a child for five years, but all efforts were in vain. The surrogate mother “helped”, and at the beginning of 2020 Cameron Diaz announced the addition to the family.

