Pitt and Aniston: how their relationship began

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been married for five years and divorced in 2005, but after Pitt’s separation from Angelina Jolie, information has been emerging more and more that the actor is close to Aniston again.

So, according to media reports, the actors have long resumed friendly relations and spend a lot of time together. And recently, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were spotted with warm hugs and a kiss. What connects the former spouses, how the history of their relationship began – further in the material OBOZREVATEL.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston met in 1998 on a blind date hosted by their agents. It was supposed that at the meeting they would discuss a PR novel, but the unexpected happened – almost immediately the actors plunged into a real relationship. Two years later, they got married and spent their honeymoon in the Seychelles. The lovers’ wedding vows were original: Jennifer promised Brad to always prepare his favorite banana cocktail, and he vowed to find balance on the thermostat.

“When I first saw Jen, I realized that this woman was made for me,” Pitt said in 2000. Later, he admits that he had never had such contact with any woman. Even the one that destroyed his marriage.

The lovers constantly held hands and looked at each other with such warmth, which is difficult to play in a movie. Friends complained that Pitt became too homely with Aniston.

Brad himself, after an affair with pedantic and controlling Gwyneth Paltrow, enjoyed an easy relationship and complete understanding with Jennifer.

But in 2005, the actor met Angelina Jolie on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” and the family idyll was destroyed.

Note that an unsuspecting wife once came to the shooting of that fateful film and even shook hands with the homeless woman, saying that her husband was happy to work with Jolie.

When everything was revealed, Jennifer was the first to file for divorce and later never commented on the situation. They say that for many years she was recovering with the best psychotherapists in the world, and she herself admitted that yoga classes helped her survive the gap.

After some time, Aniston found happiness again, in an alliance with Justin Theroux. Nevertheless, this marriage broke up after three years.

Now the media are actively writing that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston remembered the old days and want to resume their relationship 14 years after the breakup. In addition, Pitt was spotted at Aniston’s birthday party.

Entertainment Tonight, referring to its sources, once reported that Jennifer is in touch with Brad, and “they communicate from time to time.”

And US Weekly wrote that former lovers not only intersect at various events, but also support each other when one of them needs help or support.

“Brad called Jen when her mom died. She was very moved that he decided to support her during such a difficult time for her. [Сегодня] Brad would like the ending of their marriage to be softer and more deliberate. He long ago asked Jen for forgiveness, and she gave it. “

According to the tabloids, Brad introduced Jennifer to his children – Zakhara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

And recently, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were spotted with warm hugs and a kiss. So, during the presentation of the USA Actors Guild Award, which took place on January 19 in Los Angeles, the stars were seen flirting. The public’s attention was drawn to the pictures that were taken behind the scenes of the award. In the photo, you can see how Pitt and Aniston hug at first, and then Brad takes Jennifer by the hand, demonstrating that he does not want to let her go.

In addition, Pitt’s reaction to Aniston’s speech, who took the stage for Best Actress in a Drama Series, also garnered attention. So, a video appeared on the network in which Brad watches the exit of his ex-wife and says: “Oh, wow!”

Note that the former spouses themselves insist that they communicate only because it helps both of them overcome pain and old grievances – there is no talk of reuniting.

So, a source from the environment of Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston said the day before that when they met, the former husband of Angelina Jolie apologized to the star of the series “Friends”.

According to him, the ex-lovers have forgotten about past grievances.

Another source revealed that Brad and Jennifer’s relationship has taken to a whole new level as they both went through divorces since their breakup.

“Now they just love and adore each other and have become much closer friends after their divorce. They have a very mature relationship that has developed over time because they both went through failed marriages. Brad has grown a lot in life since he Jennifer broke up, “ET quoted him as saying.

By the way, the famous psychologist Judy James analyzed the meeting of the actors. A body language expert told the Daily Mirror that she saw sexual tension in the behavior of the ex-spouses.

“Their body language speaks volumes. The way Brad grabs her by the wrist, rather than the hand, indicates a lack of calm intimacy between the couple. With this intimate gesture, he tries to win Jennifer’s favor. His smile speaks of genuine warmth and love, and a look about passion, “she explained.

