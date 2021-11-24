Poland and Lithuania create problems for cargo turnover at the border

The maximum speed is one kilometer per day. On both sides of the border, both in Belarus and in Poland, lined up in two, or somewhere in three rows along the side of the road, heavy trucks, having muffled their engines, are patiently waiting in the wings.

The total length of the truck convoy exceeds 20 kilometers. And 80 hours is the minimum that will have to be spent to get to the coveted window to Europe.

“The problems of registration of freight transport on the border of the EU countries and Belarus are primarily related to the failure to comply with the standards for the passage of trucks across the border between Poland and Lithuania. Poland unilaterally closed the road checkpoint Kuznica Belostotskaya. This reduced the throughput of the Polish direction by a third. The remaining two checkpoints do not cope with the standard load, “- said Anton Bychkovsky, an official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus.

Trucks from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and Europe – about 10% of all Russian imports in kind pass through this border: both food and non-food products. And every day of machine downtime incurs losses for companies, from five hundred euros a day.

“The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border has already led to an increase in the average time of delivery of goods from Europe by more than three days. In the volume of our company, this is about 115 trucks per week,” said Oraz Durdyev, Director of Legal Affairs and Corporate Relations of AB InBev Efes. – We are very closely watching the development of the situation, since there is already an impact on logistics, the lack of transport, of course, this can affect the final cost of the product for the consumer. “

Cars stand idle at the border for several days. The largest Russian retailers have already faced delays. Cross-border collapse threatens to rupture supply chains and, as a result, increase the final cost of the product.

“The persistence of this situation could significantly affect supply chains and the availability of goods for the population, especially given the increasing cargo turnover and increased demand for products on the eve of the New Year holidays,” the Foreign Investment Advisory Council said in a statement.

The council, which includes the largest foreign companies, has already turned to the Russian government to resolve the problem. In the meantime, heavy trucks are traveling on alternative routes – through Latvia and Lithuania. But the same multi-kilometer congestions have already formed there.

Lithuania, unlike Poland, does not intend to close its borders. But it is here, on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, next to the Privalka checkpoint, that the queue of heavy-duty trucks has already exceeded 15 kilometers. Drivers stand for several days, many have been waiting for their moment to cross the border since last week. The total number of trucks has already exceeded half a thousand.

The same picture, alas, is at other checkpoints.

Meanwhile, Poland has already announced: the country is ready to completely close the borders, stopping all transit from Belarus. And if such a decision is made, for the Russian retail and, most importantly, the buyer, this could turn into a complete disaster.