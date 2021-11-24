https://ria.ru/20211124/polsha-1760608186.html
Poland recognized EU convention on human rights unconstitutional
Poland recognized the EU convention on human rights unconstitutional
Poland recognized EU convention on human rights unconstitutional
The Constitutional Court of Poland found the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to be contrary to the country's fundamental law
2021-11-24T20: 11
2021-11-24T20: 11
2021-11-24T20: 54
in the world
Poland
European Court of Human Rights (ECR)
WARSAW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Polish Constitutional Court found the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to be contrary to the country’s fundamental law, RIA Novosti reports, referring to a provision in an agreement that empowers the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to assess the legality of the choice of judges of the Constitutional Court of individual states. This right was challenged by the Prosecutor General and Minister of Justice of the Republic Zbigniew Zebro. He asked the court to examine the compliance of his current constitution. Earlier, the Constitutional Court of Poland confirmed the superiority of the basic law of the republic over the European one. The European Parliament responded by saying that the instance “has no legal force and independence and has no right to interpret the country’s constitution.” The MPs accused Warsaw of violating the principles of the supremacy of EU law and called on Brussels to start legal proceedings immediately. They also offered to deny her funding for a national economic recovery plan after the pandemic.
