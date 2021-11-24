https://ria.ru/20211124/migranty-1760541086.html

Poles opened fire when refugees tried to cross the border, Minsk said

Poles opened fire when refugees tried to cross the border, Minsk said – RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

Poles opened fire when refugees tried to cross the border, Minsk said

The Polish military opened fire on the border with Belarus, when migrants tried to get into the country, according to the website of the Belarusian State Border Committee. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T15: 41

2021-11-24T15: 41

2021-11-24T17: 10

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

European Union

Alexander Lukashenko

state border committee of Belarus

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759645116_0:196:2946:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_064cdaa7f9ab09aaa38aee4214c1bf52.jpg

MINSK, 24 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Polish military opened fire on the border with Belarus, when migrants tried to get into the country, according to the website of the Belarusian State Border Committee. Belarusian border guards “covered” a section of the border to avoid possible provocations. Last time, the Polish security forces used pepper gas to drive away illegal immigrants. As told in the border committee, on November 23, two people approached the fence to ask about the opportunity to apply for refugee status. “The men did not take any aggressive actions. Despite the peaceful appeals of the refugees, the Polish soldiers simply sprayed pepper gas,” they said. When one of them tried to seek medical help, “the Polish servicemen who watched the torture of the foreigner simply grinned.” At the same time, the second filmed what was happening on video and called on the Poles to “stop the bullying.” Those “got tired of listening to requests for help, they cynically poured a person in need of protection with pepper gas again with the words” go away, “the ministry added. At the same time, refugees are” pushed to desperate steps “by the lack of reaction from the European Union and the brutality of the Polish side Before that, the Belarusian side accused Poland of using explosion packets and tear gas against migrants. In early November, several thousand immigrants from the Middle East rushed to the Belarusian-Polish border and set up camp there. They repeatedly tried to break through the barriers, but their attempts were thwarted by the Polish security forces, and the EU and Belarus blame each other for the crisis.

https://ria.ru/20211124/migranty-1760524645.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/migranty-1760495124.html

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759645116_108:226:2538:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e44b9945f7d05c9920c6275e01321a5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Poland, the European Union, Alexander Lukashenko, the State Border Committee of Belarus, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus