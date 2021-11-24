Polestar 5 electric car announced, which will compete with Tesla Model S

Polestar recalled the Precept concept car, which was first shown back in February 2020. A car with sporting ambitions and an interior made on the basis of environmentally friendly materials has lost its concept status – now it is a production model that will enter the market in 2024.

Polestar, which started out as a sub-brand of Volvo, has grown to become one of the most exciting EV makers on the market. The brand, owned by Volvo and its parent company Geely, has announced plans to go public. Now the Polestar range is represented by only two models: the Polestar 1 hybrid for $ 155,000 and the all-electric Polestar 2 sedan at a price of $ 45,900. The Polestar 3 electric crossover is slated for release in late 2021.

Not much is known about the Polestar 5 model yet: the manufacturer positions it as “Four-door Grand Touring class electric car”… Apparently, the car will be a direct competitor to such examples as Tesla Model S Plaid, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi e-tron GT and Lucid Air. The technical characteristics of the new electric car have not yet been specified. Recall that the Polestar 2 model is equipped with a 78 kWh battery, which provides it with a range of 470 km, and an engine with a capacity of 408 hp. with. accelerates it to 100 km / h in less than 5 seconds. The new item should probably have better ones.

The concept was particularly respectful of the environment: “linen composites” for interior panels and seat backs, seat frames made from recycled PET, headrests made from recycled vinyl and even mats made from recycled fishing nets. The platform for the infotainment system is Android Automotive.