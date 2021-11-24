Police chief Dolgoprudny was detained in the case of migrants from India – RBK

Colonel Karen Sevikyan is suspected of organizing the transit of Indian citizens through Russia to Mexico. The investigation believes that he, together with an accomplice, met migrants at Sheremetyevo and issued them fake visas

Photo: Eduard Kornienko / RBC



Karen Sevikyan, head of the police department for the city district Dolgoprudny of the Municipal Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “Mytishinskoye”, was detained on suspicion of organizing illegal migration. This was reported to RBC by sources in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region and in the territorial police department.

“Sevikyan Karen Argenalovich, born in 1983 <...> and Tarbaev N.V. organized transit through the territory of the Russian Federation: on November 1, 2021 – two citizens of the Republic of India and on November 11, 2011 – five citizens of the Republic of India. Sevikyan and Tarbaev have been detained, ”said one of the sources.

According to him, the citizens of India were redirected to Mexico by the suspects. The investigation claims that the policeman and his accomplice organized the unhindered entry of Indians into Russia, met them at Sheremetyevo airport, “excluded the conduct of verification measures against them,” arranged accommodation in Russia, issued fake foreign visas and bought tickets for migrants to fly to third countries.

Poland accused two Russians of organizing illegal migration



A criminal case was initiated against the detainees under paragraphs “a, c” of Part 2 of Art. 322.1 of the Criminal Code (organization of illegal migration by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or by an organized group, as well as using official position). This article provides for the punishment of imprisonment for up to seven years with a fine.