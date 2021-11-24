https://ria.ru/20211124/gaz-1760518768.html

Polish Prime Minister accused Gazprom of manipulating the gas market

WARSAW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki during a meeting with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday in Berlin will raise the issue of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, he said at a briefing in Paris. Morawiecki’s performance was broadcast on Polish TV. Morawiecki embarked on a European tour last week to prepare to counter the “threat from the East.” He has already visited Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and also met with the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group countries (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary). His meeting with Merkel is scheduled for Thursday. “Tomorrow in Germany we will probably touch on the energy topic, touch on the Nord Stream 2 topic, since today price manipulations on the gas market, for which Gazprom is responsible, … which have led to the increase in gas prices several times, “- said Moravetsky. The official representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany, Steffen Seibert, said that the meeting will take place at 13.30 (15.30 Moscow time).” The central topic will be the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border or on the border of Belarus with the European Union. a press conference is envisaged at the end, “Seibert said at a briefing on Wednesday. Poland and Germany have polar views on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The Polish side believes that its launch cannot be allowed for political reasons, while Germany considers the gas pipeline to be a purely commercial project. The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The project is actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the EU, as well as Ukraine, which is afraid of losing transit. In December, the United States imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2, demanding that companies immediately stop laying the gas pipeline. The Russian Federation has repeatedly urged to stop mentioning Nord Stream 2 in the context of any politicization, since it is a commercial project, it is beneficial to both Russia and the European Union. Gas prices in Europe rose sharply in late summer – early autumn. Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September the figure had more than doubled. Experts named several factors behind the rise in prices: the low level of occupancy of European underground storage facilities, limited supply from the main suppliers, high demand for LNG in Asia. energy sources, they hoped for wind power, and there was no wind for several months. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously called the statements about the use of gas by Russia as a weapon as complete nonsense and nonsense. The Russian Federation has repeatedly noted that Gazprom is fulfilling all its obligations to its European partners and is ready to sell more gas.

