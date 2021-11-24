https://ria.ru/20211124/sanktsii-1760599719.html

Polish Prime Minister declares reluctance to impose sanctions against Belarus

Polish Prime Minister announced his reluctance to impose sanctions against Belarus – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

Polish Prime Minister declares reluctance to impose sanctions against Belarus

Poland does not want to impose new sanctions on Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Janez … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T19: 19

2021-11-24T19: 19

2021-11-24T19: 19

in the world

Belarus

Poland

European Union

janez yansha

Mateusz Moravetski

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1a/1729929010_197 0:3029:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_06760caf471824ac8cc1f4d0563c8464.jpg

WARSAW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Poland does not want to impose new sanctions on Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Janez Janshei. We do not want to lead to de-escalation, “he added. At the same time, the Polish prime minister said that” I am glad that our previous actions, for example, in relation to airlines, have already led to the fact that the tension in this direction has already decreased, that there is no new arrival of illegal migrants “. At the border of Belarus and Poland, several thousand migrants have accumulated in recent weeks in the hope of getting to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees.

https://ria.ru/20211124/migranty-1760541086.html

Belarus

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1a/1729929010_449-0:2726:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_a4d0b9cbb260ede05423209fb3d54d11.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Poland, the European Union, Janez Jansha, Mateusz Moravetsky, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus