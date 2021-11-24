https://ria.ru/20211124/sanktsii-1760599719.html
Polish Prime Minister declares reluctance to impose sanctions against Belarus
WARSAW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Poland does not want to impose new sanctions on Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Janez Janshei. We do not want to lead to de-escalation, "he added. At the same time, the Polish prime minister said that" I am glad that our previous actions, for example, in relation to airlines, have already led to the fact that the tension in this direction has already decreased, that there is no new arrival of illegal migrants ". At the border of Belarus and Poland, several thousand migrants have accumulated in recent weeks in the hope of getting to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees.
in the world, Belarus, Poland, the European Union, Janez Jansha, Mateusz Moravetsky, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus
“Conflict is never a good solution. We do not want conflict. We want to live in peace. We want to seek solutions, we want to prevent escalation,” he said.
“We have a prepared escalation step in relation to Belarus – the closure of regular checkpoints, the closure of trade, but we do not want to do this. We do not want to lead to de-escalation,” he added.
At the same time, the Polish prime minister said that “I am glad that our previous actions, for example in relation to airlines, have led to the fact that the tension in this direction has already decreased, that there is no new arrival of illegal migrants.”
Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees.
