Poll: Zelensky would lose elections for the first time in his presidency

KIEV, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The majority of Ukrainians would vote in the second round of the presidential elections for ex-speaker of parliament Dmitry Razumkov, and not for incumbent head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a poll conducted by the sociological group Rating. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on October 7 dismissed Razumkov as speaker. Deputies of the pro-presidential “Servant of the People” initiated the procedure for his resignation, explaining that he had ceased to be a member of the team and was acting contrary to the party’s program. Razumkov rejects these charges. He created in the Ukrainian parliament the inter-factional association “Reasonable Politics”, which will include 25 deputies. “If Zelensky and Razumkov entered the second round, 23% of all respondents would vote for Zelensky, or 50% of those who will who will vote for Razumkov – 25% and 50%, respectively, “the poll says. 27% to 23% among all respondents, and the share of those who are ready to vote for the former speaker increased from 17% to 25%. The survey was conducted from November 11 to 17 among the population over 18 years old in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the territories not controlled by Kiev Donbass, by telephone interview using a computer. 2.5 thousand respondents were interviewed. The statistical error does not exceed 2.3%. Zelensky became president of Ukraine in the spring of 2019. At the end of the first round of elections, he won the largest number of votes (30.24%) among all candidates and twice as many as Petro Poroshenko, who was then head of state. In the second round of elections, Zelenskiy won, gaining 73.22%. Then he stated that he was elected president for only one term.

