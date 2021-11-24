Premarket. The bears will be back soon

Japanese Nikkei (-1.8%)

Chinese Shanghai Composite (+ 0.1%)

South Korean Kospi (-0.3%)

Hong kong Hang Seng (+ 0.1%)

Australian ASX (-0.1%)

The main thing

The ambiguous dynamics of the Asian indices and the lack of initiative in the US morning futures trading indicate that the European markets will open inconspicuously. BOIncreasing players are able to show more agility in the risky instruments of the countries-exporters of raw materials against the background of a strong rebound in energy carriers.

Active players on global markets can envy the Russian stock market turbulence. Panic selling ended with a sharp recovery in the market. Technical oversold and triggered margin calls resulted in a rebound in the indices. The positive factors are partial geopolitical de-escalation, the rise of oil and gas futures and some calming down in the debt market. But it is too early to relax – due to the combination of fundamental and technical factors, the bears may return in the coming days.

A vigorous rise in Brent quotes above $ 82 may seem nonsense, given the next jump in crude oil reserves and the reactivation of strategic US reserves. Against this backdrop, speculative fixation of short positions from significant support levels most likely occurred, so the rebound does not cause optimism. Medium-term risks of the commodity market: a pandemic, an increase in reserves and an increase in the activity of raw material producers, are on the side of the oil bears.

Asian Markets

The respite in the risk capital markets may not last long.

Chinese Shanghai Composite he does not dare to continue the ascent – to attack the important resistance of 3600 points, strong arguments are needed. In the meantime, we are seeing another injection by the NBK of 100 billion yuan at a preferential rate of 2.2% to maintain liquidity and stability of the financial system. Excluding the monetary driver from the introductory notes, Trading Economics’ medium-term forecast trajectory does not seem unrealizable.



Australian ASX froze at yesterday’s levels. The neutral dynamics of the background market was caused by the wariness of investors. On the one hand, the American market, with which the ASX is very dependent, is still not falling. On the other hand, the closest colleague, the New Zealand regulator, decided on another tightening of the monetary exchange rate and increased the cost of funding for the second time in the fall, to 0.75% per annum.

Our previous estimates are confirmed – despite complacency about inflation, the financial authorities are still starting to tighten the screws. The likelihood that the RBA will start a reversal seems high.



Japanese Nikkei falls by almost 2%. On the eve of the country’s investors had a rest, and today they are reaping the fruits of inflationary pressure. First of all, the high-tech sector, as well as in the US market, is feeling negatively. Positive PMI “,” text “:” Purchasing Managers Indices, purchasing managers’ indices. Formed as a result of surveys. There are several types of PMIs, including two types of ISM indices for industry and services, and indices from IHS Markit. “}”> PMI industry and service sectors are completely ignored.

Keeping the negative rate of the Central Bank of Japan (-0.1%), record fiscal stimulus packages (+ $ 500 billion in November) lead to a record devaluation of the national currency – the yen has already fallen by 12% since the beginning of the year, the pair USD / JPY: 115. Against this background the stability of stocks is only a matter of skepticism. The Nikkei’s mid-term trajectory appears to be downward.



Thus, today the bulls of Europe can hardly count on the factor of support from the APR. The short-term dynamics of Asian markets is unstable, and the region’s medium-term risks are obvious. Players do not have to rely on American futures for an increase either.

American sites

On the US market, the trend on Monday remained: on Tuesday, the broad S&P 500 index and the industrial Dow Jones managed to beat off daily losses, while the high-tech Nasdaq (-0.5%) continued its descent. Nasdaq is impacted by the coming tightening of the Fed’s monetary cycle under the squeeze QE… Raging inflation is affecting the trajectory of debt market rates – they rise, threatening future corporate flows as well.

Morning S&P 500 futures are down a quarter percent to 4680 points, which will somewhat disappoint buyers of European securities. Technical support is still at 4630 p.

Attention is drawn to the volatility index VIX… The “fear indicator” reflects the sentiment towards the current high prices of securities. As expected, the VIX reached the average by 20 points – if this level is exceeded, the risks of being in shares will increase.



Thus, the decline in the high-tech sector of US stocks reflects the increasing risks of the credit market. Rates are growing, which is a harbinger of a gap in the cost of funding the Fed from zero. At the start of the European stock environment, the initiative will be with the sellers. The explosive volatility of Russian assets is due to the high sensitivity of the emerging market to the geopolitical factor. Some appeasement of Western partners, the return of oil tanks and the technical aspect lead to a powerful rebound in the indices. The inertial nature of the market, like yesterday, does not exclude another push upward, after which the bears may again enter the game.

Raw materials

Oil prices yesterday they added more than 3%. Today Brent quotes are under $ 82.5. The $ 80 bar has been returned to the control of buyers of futures contracts.

The impulse movement ran counter to fundamental information about the disclosure of US reserves and the continuation of the trend of increasing crude oil reserves. Thus, the United States is ready to temporarily release up to 50 million barrels from strategic reserves, and the American Petroleum Institute reported a weekly increase in the indicator by 2.3 million barrels against the consensus of a fall of almost a million. We are waiting for the official metrics of the Ministry of Energy.

Now there is more speculation than the fundamental motive behind the movement. The technical levels at $ 78 and the statistical risk metrics at $ 79, indicated last week in Brent, held their ground. After the news, which was negative for contracts, but positive for the energy balance, sellers decided to fix the success. In less than a month, contracts fell by more than 10%, which is quite significant.

BCS World of investments