Prominent experts debunk anti-Axer myths

Among those who signed the letter to the anti-Axis were the chief doctors of well-known metropolitan hospitals: in Kommunarka – Denis Protsenko, Hospital No. 52 Maryana Lysenko, Clinical Hospital No. 15 named after Filatov Valery Vechorko, Clinical Hospital No. 67 named after Vorokhobov Andrey Shkoda, Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital named after Botkin in St. Petersburg Denis Gusev and other.

And we will try to debunk those myths against vaccination that look more or less reasonable. MK found the most common of them and learned scientific counterarguments.

Myth 1. Vaccines are made too quickly and are not fully researched.

American Dr. Josef Raskin on the social network provides simple and accessible arguments explaining why the registration processes for new vaccines are now significantly accelerated and how this may affect their quality. He cited the American experience as an example, but noted that it can be extrapolated to other countries of the world. In the United States, vaccines must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to Ruskin, FDA requirements do not include the length of the process, it includes the quality of evidence for the safety and efficacy of a drug or vaccine. “The first phase (basic scientific research) can be immediately subtracted from the equation, since the technologies at the basis of both vector and mRNA vaccines at the time of the COVID phenomenon to the people already existed (vector – from the eighties, mRNA – at least ten years); they were sent into the barrel and only waited for someone to hit the primer. And they waited. So we saved at least two years, ”the expert explains.

The second argument: pharmaceutical companies, confident in advance in sales markets, had the opportunity and finance to deploy large-scale studies of all three stages with control groups and repurpose huge production capacities while preliminary studies were still underway. Also saves time.

“When mass graves are being dug in the city of New York, New York … Here already the most rusty bureaucracy in the most decaying citadel of liberalism rears up, removes the above-mentioned flying carpet from wartime warehouses, all approvals, approvals and permits are carried out so quickly as the most effective managers from the countries of the victorious national accord never dreamed of. And, mind you, observing all the rules of scientific honesty and intellectual hygiene. And this bureaucratic agility played a role both in starting the process and in the practical elimination of the last, yellow phase (from 6 months to two years), when no one does anything, but only throws pieces of paper at each other, ”the expert continues.

The pandemic also contributed to the fact that it was possible to very quickly assemble teams for clinical trials, and to conduct them, observing the most stringent rules for the level of evidence required by the FDA. And when the agency introduced “urgent conditional approval”, “the flying carpet spread its wings and went into a large orbit.” As a result, billions of doses of the vaccine were released and hundreds of millions of people were vaccinated in less than a year. “In general, humanity manages to do something that we can all be proud of, not so often, but the way covid vaccines were made, tested, produced and put into circulation can be a matter of such pride,” says Josef Raskin.

Myth 2: More people die from vaccines than from disease

This argument does not stand up to scrutiny. The mortality rate from vaccines in the world, as shown by the practice of their use, is a few fractions of a percent, while the mortality rate from COVID-19 is up to 4%.

But, unfortunately, today they are trying to include everything in the statistics of mortality from vaccinations. For example, the headlines “I was vaccinated and died” have become very common on social networks, however, if you look closely, it often turns out that a person gets sick with COVID-19 a few days after the first dose of the vaccine, that is, at a time when immunity has not even begun to develop (this process takes 42 days). Doctors like to say that death after vaccination does not always mean that the vaccine caused it.

Alexey Malinkin, head physician of the covidarium from Yekaterinburg, exhausted by the pandemic, decided to hold the “Marathon against anti-Axis” in September. For two weeks, he posted daily reports on his social network: how many were hospitalized with coronavirus, how many died and how many of them were vaccinated. According to the first report dated September 13, out of 36 hospitalized with covid, 7 people were vaccinated per day; out of 52 ICU patients, not a single one was vaccinated. On that day, 7 people died in his hospital, 0 were vaccinated. To draw attention to his statistics, he published them against the background of a tombstone. Dr. Malinkin told the media that the task of his flash mob is to show that the vaccination will not save you from infection, but will significantly reduce your chances of being under the gravestone.

On September 27, he summed up the results: during this time, out of 409 hospitalized, 41 vaccinated were admitted to him. 91 people died, vaccinated – 1 (an elderly man with severe encephalopathy). From personal observations of the doctor, it follows that approximately 10% of the vaccinated get sick with COVID, but no more than 1% die.

Meanwhile, in Russia, as perhaps nowhere else in the world, the news that in other countries of the world as many people die as among the vaccinated as among the unvaccinated. Especially generous with such news are the Russian-language “yellow” websites of Israel, which in Israel itself few people read and very few people take seriously. According to them, today the intensive care units of Israeli clinics are filled with vaccinated patients. “All information from Israel in Russian must be checked. Often they write the wrong thing, even when they allegedly translate articles from the Israeli media into Hebrew. 90% of patients on ECMO in our hospitals are not vaccinated, this can be seen from the charts published by our Ministry of Health, ”says Nina Levi, a resident of the city of Haifa.

“If a person is vaccinated with a normal vaccine, regardless of where he lives, the likelihood of getting into intensive care and dying is an order of magnitude less likely than that of an unvaccinated or vaccinated with an ineffective vaccine. And if vaccinated people go to hospitals, in most cases they get out of them on their own. Unfortunately, in our country, the percentage of vaccinated people is extremely low, and therefore the number of deaths from COVID in the Russian Federation exceeds all EU countries several times, “says independent demographer Alexey Raksha.

Myth 3: Vaccines cause dire health effects

Biologists note: modern research has shown that vaccination against coronavirus does not cause autism, cerebral palsy or stroke, because the frequency of death from these diseases does not change after vaccination. A well-known doctor, founder of one of the first private clinics in Russia – the multidisciplinary clinic CELT – Professor Alexander Bronstein told MK that today there is no evidence that vaccination with WHO-approved vaccines, to which, in his deep conviction, the Russian Sputnik will be added, is harmful to health: “None of the anti-vaccine arguments on this topic has scientific confirmation. For example, myths are spread that vaccines reduce immunity and exacerbate chronic diseases. It’s a bullshit! Each person accumulates “breakdowns” in the body with age, so vaccination is especially important for people over 60 years of age. And if they are not protected by a vaccine, inflammatory processes in old age, and even against the background of diseases, can have the most sad consequences. I have acquaintances, people of age, they have hammered into their heads that as a result of vaccination in a few years they will have damage to their internal organs, the pancreas, heart, and liver will suffer. These conclusions are based on emptiness. There is not a single work confirming this. And when I hear from a person of 80 years old “what if I have something in five years” … Damn it! Live one day and rejoice. Every day at this age is a gift, live it as your last and rejoice. The vaccine is given to prevent pulmonary catastrophe; to prevent thrombosis (this is one of the worst consequences of COVID); to prevent the development of myocardial infarction (thrombosis occurs most often in the pulmonary and coronary vessels, and the vaccine does not give the virus the opportunity to promote the development of thrombosis. My opinion as a doctor with more than 60 years of experience is that only vaccination and only it prevents deaths. And everyone is talking about this figures – no more than 5% of those vaccinated on mechanical ventilation in large hospitals of the country. All the rest die only because they do not have a vaccine. And in order to show their need, on the main Russian TV channels it is necessary to show how patients feel on a ventilator in the “red zone “That’s all. They lie on their stomachs. They are there, but they are not. And this is 80% – a one-way road.”

Myth 4. It makes no sense to get vaccinated because the virus mutates

This is also not true. All modern vaccines target the coronavirus protein that is least susceptible to mutations. When new variants of COVID appear, for example, the Delta line, the effectiveness of vaccines does decrease, but not much. It was stated that the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines when infected with the Indian strain decreases from 95% to 88% (subject to two doses), and for adenoviral vaccines – from 80% to 70%. One dose of any vaccine gives extremely low protection against Delta (by level of 40-50%). And yet, judging by the experience of Western countries, even with a decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines, they work – for example, in Britain, where the majority of the population is vaccinated, despite the persisting level of infection, mortality has decreased 28 times.

The United States also recorded a sharp increase in infection on the “Delta”, including among those vaccinated. In some states, up to 24% of those hospitalized have been vaccinated. However, it is reported that they get sick much more easily. Therefore, in the United States, starting in September, they begin to do revaccination, as in Russia. By the way, scientists from the RAND Research Center in the United States analyzed how early mass vaccination affected the incidence rate in the United States and found that it prevented 140 thousand deaths and 3 million infections.

Today, scientists around the world are looking for new solutions in the prevention of COVID, taking into account the emergence of new strains. One of them is options for combining different types of vaccines. Thus, a significant increase in the effectiveness of vaccination has already been shown with a combination of mRNA and adenovirus vaccines. In addition, the world is working on the “upgrade” of existing vaccine preparations, taking into account the emergence of new strains.

Myth 5. Doctors discourage vaccinations because they know something

Situations when doctors dissuade patients from vaccinations are indeed not uncommon in our country. It also contributes to the prevalence of anti-vaccination sentiment in the country. Known pediatrician Sergei Butriy shared on a social network suggestions that could explain this phenomenon. He notes that there are three main reasons. This is the low level of education of Russian doctors, and, consequently, a lack of understanding and distrust of modern science. Secondly, it is the habit of avoiding responsibility. Third, the desire to please his patients, as Butriy writes, “pushes the doctor to tell the patient what he likes and wants to hear.” According to Butria, a doctor who calls for vaccinations in the eyes of the bulk of patients looks like a thoughtless performer, and “a doctor who starts talking in an insinuating voice and half-hints about the“ lack of study ”,“ lack of evidence ”of vaccination and pushing for delay or refusal is perceived as his boyfriend , which has an individual approach and is perceived as more trusting by default ”.

“I would judge people who are involved in anti-vaccination campaigns – this is my deepest conviction,” says Alexander Bronstein.