Psaki did not confirm the sending of additional weapons to Ukraine – RBK

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters



White House spokesman Jen Psaki neither confirmed nor denied reports of the possibility of sending additional weapons to Ukraine. Her speech was broadcast on the YouTube channel The Washington Post.

So, when asked about the possibility of the United States to send additional weapons or military advisers to Ukraine, as well as whether there were any corresponding requests from Kiev, Psaki said: “We maintain close contacts with the Ukrainian leadership, but I have nothing to announce today.”

At the same time, the White House press secretary recalled that US President Joe Biden had previously ordered the allocation of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of up to $ 60 million at the expense of the Pentagon. She clarified that under the current US administration, “they have repeatedly demonstrated that they can use a number of tools to counter Russia’s malicious activity.”

The United States promised to act against Russia without hesitation because of Ukraine



A day earlier, CNN reported, citing sources, that the United States is considering sending its military advisers, as well as additional weapons, to Ukraine amid reports that Russia is concentrating troops near the Ukrainian border. According to the TV channel, we are talking about sending a new batch of Javelin anti-tank missile systems and mortars.